‘I would absolutely oppose dropping overseas aid target’ – former minister Damian Green

Today marked the first day of the government’s so-called “mission control” in Westminster.

The Prime Minister’s top advisers have been moved into a new office set-up in Whitehall.

The changes, made by Boris Johnson’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings, mean special advisers are grouped together according to their policy areas.

Meanwhile Simon Case was also today named as the UK’s new top civil servant. The 41-year-old was previously private secretary to the Duke of Cambridge.

He’ll replace Sir Mark Sedwill, who announced he was standing down in June, one of five senior civil servants to leave their role under Boris Johnson.

So what does these changes tell us about how the prime minister is changing the way government is run? We talk to Damian Green, who was a cabinet minister under Theresa May.