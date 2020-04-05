“I want to work constructively with the government”, says new Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer

The new Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to work with Boris Johnson “in the national interest” through the coronavirus crisis, saying he would support the Government if they decided to ban outdoor exercise.

The new Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to work with Boris Johnson “in the national interest” through the coronavirus crisis, saying he would support the Government if they decided to ban outdoor exercise.

But he insisted he would still “call out” the government over any failings in its strategy.

We spoke to him and asked if he thought the government acted too late in its response to the outbreak.