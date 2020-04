A Syrian doctor who escaped from war-torn Raqqa in Syria seven years ago is now working as a doctor in a hospital in Stoke-on-Trent.

Dr Ammar Kanbar caught the coronavirus and was hospitalised – an experience he said was even worse than fleeing Syria.

He’s just returned home and is recuperating and is still short of breath.

He described to Channel 4 News when he first started to feel the symptoms.