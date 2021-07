A 60 year-old man stabbed to death in the evening sunshine; and a teenager killed in his own home in the early hours of Thursday morning. Just two of the latest high-profile, violent incidents in London this summer.

And although police say that violent crime in the capital is down overall, the number of teenagers being killed looks set to reach the highest level in more than a decade.

Small wonder the city’s mayor and police force have announced new plans to bear down on knife crime.