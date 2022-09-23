‘I think God owes us an explanation’ – Auschwitz survivor Tova Friedman

Tova Friedman was one of the youngest survivors of the Auschwitz death camp.

Her family came from Poland, went through various concentration camps, and ended up in Auschwitz. But remarkably, both her, her mother and father survived.

She has written an extraordinary memoir called The Daughter of Auschwitz, together with the journalist Malcolm Brabant.

Tova joins Krishnan with her grandson Aron, who is taking her story to a new generation through the medium of TikTok.

Krishnan talks to Tova about what she remembers of her time in Auschwitz, her views on God and what she wants the world to learn from her story.

Producers: Freya Pickford and Rachel Evans

LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE

You can listen to, download and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts here.

Also available on Google Podcasts, Spotify, Acast, CastBox and other good podcast apps.

The RSS feed is here.