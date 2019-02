Theresa May’s plan could mean MPs are offered the chance to vote to delay Brexit by extending Article 50. But is there any guarantee that the European Union would agree to such a move?

We spoke to the German MEP Jo Leinen and began by asking whether the 27 EU states would agree to an extension.