I don’t deserve to be alive’ – How two patients recovered from Covid-19

We all know people like Peter Ananciz, or Glynis Chamberlain. They could be our parents, relatives or neighbours.

We all know people like Peter Ananciz, or Glynis Chamberlain. They could be our parents, relatives or neighbours. They have been lucky enough to live in one of the most placid corners of the country, in Kent. The so-called Garden of England.

But their luck ran out with a disease no one had heard of until a few months ago. They have no idea where or from whom they got the virus. They ended up in intensive care at Maidstone and Royal Tunbridge Wells Hospitals, both very sick. Both extremely lucky to be alive.

We witnessed their recovery.