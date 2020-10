It’s a classic case of the many barriers to success: if you open a science textbook you’re likely to see faces that are mostly white and predominantly male. But one young scientist, Morgan Palton, is determined not to let the lack of diversity in her chosen field put her off.

We’ve been speaking to 27 year old Morgan about her work. Here is her story, part of a series to mark Black History Month.

You can watch an extended version of this film, by Devron Callender, here.