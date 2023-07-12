Huw Edwards named as suspended BBC presenter by his wife

The BBC presenter Huw Edwards is being treated in hospital, as his wife says he’s suffered another serious episode of depression after what she called “five extremely difficult days” for their family.

Vicky Flind confirmed Mr Edwards was the household name at the centre of a series of recent allegations and said her husband would respond to the claims when he was well enough.

Meanwhile Scotland Yard said it had found no evidence that a criminal offence had been committed and would take no further action.