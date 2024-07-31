Skip to main news content
Skip to news search
Skip to news navigation
Skip to Channel 4 navigation
Channel 4 News
Menu
Programmes
Catch up on TV bulletins
UK
World
Politics
Business
Science
Culture
Tech
FactCheck
Team
4m
31 Jul 2024
Huw Edwards: ‘Lots of questions for the BBC’ says Sunday Times media editor
Krishnan Guru-Murthy
Presenter
We were joined by Rosamund Urwin who’s media editor at the Sunday Times.
Share on Facebook
Share
Share on Twitter
Tweet
Share on WhatsApp
Send
Share on WhatsApp
Send
Share on WhatsApp
Email
Load more share options