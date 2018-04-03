Husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, jailed in Iran: ‘She is fragile’

Two years ago today, dual-national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested by the authorities in Iran.

Nazanin was then jailed for five-years accused of spying and trying to overthrow the Iranian regime – something she has always denied. Despite a high profile campaign and appeals to the Foreign Secretary for help, there’s no sign of any movement on a potential release. Her case appears to have become mired in the fraught relationship between the UK and Iran. Tonight her supporters have gone ahead with a fundraising event in her name.Earlier I spoke to Nazanin’s husband Richard, I began by asking him if there had any positive signs she might be released soon.