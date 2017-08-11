Hundreds rehomed over concerns flats could collapse

The shadow of Grenfell Tower is looming over South East London, where 242 flats in four Housing estate blocks have had gas supplies cut off and hundreds of residents are to be rehoused.

An investigation into cracks in the buildings on the Ledbury Estate where gas was installed in the late 1960s, found the blocks are at risk of collapse in the event of a gas explosion. Those living there say their safety concerns have been ignored for years.