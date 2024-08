More than 80 people had to be evacuated this morning as a huge fire engulfed a building in east London.

Hundreds of firefighters were called to tackle the blaze, while a major incident was declared.

The London Fire Brigade said there were “a number of fire safety issues” at the building, and attention has turned to the role cladding may have played. It comes a week before the publication of the final report of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.