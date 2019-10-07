Hundreds of arrests in London as Extinction Rebellion demand action to tackle climate change

The forecast for the next 5 days
Catch up on TV bulletins
Delivered daily to your inbox
Police have arrested almost 300 people – as protestors from Extinction Rebellion brought parts of central London to a standstill. At one point Westminster Bridge, Lambeth Bridge, Whitehall and Trafalgar Square were all blocked to traffic as activists sat in the road or chained themselves to vehicles.
Protests are being staged around the world to demand urgent action to tackle climate change – but will their message be heard?