7 Oct 2019

Hundreds of arrests in London as Extinction Rebellion demand action to tackle climate change

Police have arrested almost 300 people – as protestors from Extinction Rebellion brought parts of central London to a standstill. At one point Westminster Bridge, Lambeth Bridge, Whitehall and Trafalgar Square were all blocked to traffic as activists sat in the road or chained themselves to vehicles.

Protests are being staged around the world to demand urgent action to tackle climate change – but will their message be heard?