A day after his narrow victory in the SNP leadership race, Humza Yousaf was today confirmed as Scotland’s First Minister by a vote at Holyrood – after Nicola Sturgeon had earlier tendered her resignation to the King.

Mr Yousaf – the sixth person to hold the post, and the first from an ethnic minority background – must now unite a party in which 48 per cent of members voted for his rival Kate Forbes – who today confirmed she’d leave the government.