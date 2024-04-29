Humza Yousaf resigns as Scotland first minister – what next for SNP?

It was a self-inflicted downfall – and Humza Yousaf admitted that himself. He miscalculated – hoping for a friendly divorce with the Greens but making it a bitter one.

Now much of the SNP establishment is gathering around the idea of bringing back the veteran John Swinney, while some still pin their hopes on the young but socially conservative Kate Forbes who might have pulled off a win last time had she not famously caused uproar in the SNP after telling Channel 4 News she was against gay marriage. Both have merely said they’re considering a run.