Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf has apologised for the Scottish government’s failures to hand over whatsapp messages to the UK Covid inquiry, saying there was “no excuse”.

The inquiry, currently sitting in Edinburgh, has heard that all Nicola Sturgeon’s messages appear to have been deleted. But her closest advisor revealed some, including a colourful exchange where the former First Minister brands Boris Johnson ‘utterly incompetent’ and ‘a clown.’