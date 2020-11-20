Hull appeals for military support as city’s Covid infection rate worsens

The health secretary has announced a coronavirus vaccine could be rolled out from next month, if it’s approved by the regulator, as he outlined the “massive logistical challenge” in deploying it across the UK.

Matt Hancock said the NHS is now setting up vaccine centres around the country with hospital staff first in line for the jab.

The latest UK figures show another 20,252 Covid cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours and a further 511 deaths were reported, taking the total to 54,286.

But although the rate of transmission does appear to be levelling off, the city of Hull is struggling with the worst infection rate in the UK and council leaders have appealed for military support.