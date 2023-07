India’s Tata Group has chosen the UK as the location for its flagship battery plant to supply Jaguar Land Rover.

It’s a major boost for the British car industry, which is struggling to adapt to the electric era.

The £4bn gigafactory is expected to be built in Somerset, and the government says it will create at least 4,000 jobs.

What it’s not saying, however, is how much financial subsidy it promised Tata to secure the investment.