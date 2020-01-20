HS2 costs could rise to £106bn, says government review

The Prime Minister’s plans to boost growth in newly-won Northern and Midlands constituencies is being put under pressure – by questions over the cost of the HS2 rail project.

According to a government review, leaked to the Financial Times, the price tag could rise to as much as £106 billion.

The report recommends that the high-speed rail line does go ahead, but with a pause on phase two of the project – from the West Midlands to Manchester and Leeds.

So how does HS2 now fit into the grand plan for economic growth outside London?