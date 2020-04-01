How will UK doctors decide which Covid-19 patients get life-saving treatment?

The forecast for the next 5 days
Intensive care treatment could be prioritised for those most likely to survive – under new ethical guidelines published by the British Medical Association.
They have warned that as the crisis develops doctors could be making decisions about whether large numbers of patients receive life saving treatment or not.