How will the coronavirus lockdown change from Monday?

In Westminster, ministers said the public should expect only “limited” changes on Sunday night

Scotland’s staying in lockdown. So is Wales – with a few ‘modest adjustments’.

While, when the Prime Minister prepares to set out his roadmap towards easing lockdown restrictions in stages.

The four UK nations might appear to be moving at different speeds – but all of them are warning that if things begin to get out of control, they won’t hesitate to reimpose bans.