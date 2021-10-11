How wildlife photographers depict the impact of climate change on our natural world

It’s not just climate commitments being made today, the world has also come together virtually for the start of COP 15, a key UN conference, delayed twice by Covid, with the task of reversing biodiversity loss.

The UK is already one of the world’s most nature-depleted nations and today business leaders have written an open letter urging governments to take meaningful action on mass extinctions or risk a “dead planet”.

Tonight, we show what that planet looks like through the lens of the Natural History Museum’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition.

The images tell the story of nature in crisis.