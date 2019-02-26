How voters in Tom Watson’s constituency view Labour’s Brexit policy

The Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had a stormy shadow cabinet this morning.

It follows last night’s announcement that the party would now back a second referendum as an alternative to Theresa May’s Brexit deal.

Some Labour MPs have expressed anger about the change in stance, particularly those representing Leave constituencies.

One man understood to have played an important role in persuading Mr Corbyn to change course was the party’s deputy leader Tom Watson. He’s been trying to stem the flow of Remain-supporting MPs to the new Independent Group.

Tonight he’s chairing a meeting of a new grouping of Labour MPs from the party’s social democratic wing.

But is Mr Watson in step with his own voters?

We have been to his constituency of West Bromwich East, which voted Leave by a resounding margin in the 2016 referendum.