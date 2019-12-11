How this election campaign compares with previous ones

This election has been unlike any other, dominated as it has been by targeted online messaging and at times, a loose relationship with the truth.

It has been hard for those of us reporting the campaign to get anywhere near interviewing some political leaders.

It wasn’t ever thus.

Party Leaders used to be constantly on the airwaves, indeed, they even held daily press conferences. But no more.

Jon Snow – a veteran of elections – has been looking through the archive comparing this election with those of old.