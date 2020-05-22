How team created 20 minute coronavirus test ‘in spare time’ – being trialled by UK gov

Virologist Veronica Fowler has been part of a team working on a coronavirus test in her spare time – together with Hampshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

Fast, reliable testing is still one of the main routes out of lockdown.

We first spoke to them on the programme at the start of April when they were still validating the science.

Now a 20-minute swab test is being trialled by the Government – and hailed as a ‘game-changer’.

I spoke to Veronica and her colleague Stephen Kidd who led the effort to get the testing up and running. I started by asking them what’s different about their test.