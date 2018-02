Today, some of us got a taste of what’s to come in the next few days, with snow falling across some parts of the country. The dreaded ‘Beast from the East’, the very dramatic name given to the cold weather blowing in from Siberia, will see snowfalls increase in the coming days. Forecasters say it could be the coldest snap we’ve seen in years. I’veĀ been looking at the difficulties faced by people sleeping rough.