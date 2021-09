Winter is coming and for many people it’s going to be tough. Energy prices are soaring, so too is the cost of food, with inflation set to rise to its highest level for eight years.

The furlough scheme, which kept many families going during the pandemic, is about to end, while people on universal credit will be £20 a week worse off.

We have been with one family who simply don’t know how they’ll keep putting food on the table, as the cost of living keeps on going up.