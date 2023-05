After the environmentalist and businessman Ben Goldsmith’s teenage daughter Iris was killed in an accident on his farm four years ago, he was subsumed by an overwhelming grief.

A leading proponent of rewilding, he has now published a memoir about her death which also reflects on losses we are all experiencing – the catastrophic decline in species and natural habitats.

We spoke to him on his Somerset farm about the role nature and its restoration has played in him dealing with Iris’s death.