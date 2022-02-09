How Pen Farthing got 150 animals out of Afghanistan

In the summer of 2021 desperate people in Kabul tried to board the last flights out of the Afghan capital. A man called Pen Farthing made it out with 150 animals.

In the summer of 2021 desperate people in Kabul tried to board the last flights out of the Afghan capital as the Taliban took control.

At that time, a man called Pen Farthing was fighting to get the staff from his animal charity and 150 animals on a plane out.

After a public campaign for help from the public and the government, a plane suddenly left Kabul taking the animals and Pen Farthing to safety.

But how did they manage to get out when so many were left behind? And was the Prime Minister involved?

Sources: Sky News, Metro, LBC, GMB