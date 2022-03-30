How many refugees have been allowed into the UK?

The United Nations said today that four million people have fled Ukraine since the conflict began.

So how many have been allowed into the UK? If you look at the much-publicised Homes for Ukraine scheme, the answer is “only a tenth of those who have applied”.

More have arrived through the Ukraine Family Scheme, where visas are granted to refugees with relatives already in the UK, but that’s also had

its problems.

Our North of England Correspondent Clare Fallon has been to meet one family from West Yorkshire who’ve become frustrated at the long wait.