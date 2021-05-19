How lithium reserves in Cornwall could fuel green industrial revolution

The cost of buying a zero emission car is still too high, according to MPs, who have accused the government of lacking a clear plan to meet its low emissions target.

The UK is trying to find new ways to fuel the new green industrial revolution and one idea is mining the lithium reserves in Cornwall: the mineral that powers electric car batteries.

Geologists think former clay and tin mines could be ideal to extract it.

But can they operate in an environmentally friendly way? We have been to Cornwall to see the progress so far.