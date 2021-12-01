Exclusive: How frontline police are tackling the domestic violence crisis

Domestic abuse is a crime that has not historically been treated as seriously as knife crime or murder.

But today the home secretary has agreed to change the policing bill so that domestic violence cases are dealt with more robustly.

At the moment three quarters of domestic abuse cases reported to police in England and Wales end without a charge even being brought.

Tonight we go inside one police force as it tries to respond to accusations that it has failed women.

Warning: This report contains descriptions of abuse.

If you have affected by any of the issues raised, you can find help and advice at channel4.com/support