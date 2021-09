Boris Johnson’s big idea for social care funding is meant to ensure that people no longer have to sell their homes to pay for their care.

The official line is that a cap on care costs will mean that people won’t have to pay more than £86,000 in their lifetime.

The funding for it – by hiking up national insurance – clearly breaks the Conservative manifesto promise not to raise taxes.

How do people in Tory-voting, pensioner-heavy Blackpool feel about that?