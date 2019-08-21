Channel 4 News
21 Aug 2019

How DNA tests to help family reunification can turn lives upside down

Last night, in the first in our DNA series, we looked at the family secrets unwittingly unearthed with the surge in popularity of home ancestry tests.

Tonight we look at the people being driven to do DNA tests as part of Home Office applications for family members to join them in the UK. Jamal Osman investigates the danger those tests can put people in and the lack of support given to vulnerable people when unexpected results turn their lives upside down.