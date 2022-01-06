Channel 4 News
Next on TV
Tomorrow 7.00pm
Menu
3m
6 Jan 2022

How Covid is causing year-long delays for NHS operations and treatment

Health and Social Care Editor

Boris Johnson has condemned anti-vax campaigners for spreading “mumbo jumbo” on social media, and promised hospitals would get extra help for the extra pressure they are facing during the Omicron surge.

Across the UK there have been just shy of 180,000 new daily cases, while 231 deaths have been reported.

Hospital admissions also rose by more than 2,000. Some 5.8 million people are now waiting for NHS treatment in England and MPs have warned that’s only going to get worse.

We spoke to someone who has been waiting more than two years for  multiple organ transplant.