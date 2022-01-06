How Covid is causing year-long delays for NHS operations and treatment

Boris Johnson has condemned anti-vax campaigners for spreading “mumbo jumbo” on social media, and promised hospitals would get extra help for the extra pressure they are facing during the Omicron surge.

Across the UK there have been just shy of 180,000 new daily cases, while 231 deaths have been reported.

Hospital admissions also rose by more than 2,000. Some 5.8 million people are now waiting for NHS treatment in England and MPs have warned that’s only going to get worse.

We spoke to someone who has been waiting more than two years for multiple organ transplant.