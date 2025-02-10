How conspiracy theories are spreading through UK schools

In a classroom at Oak Academy in Bournemouth, a teacher asks students in year nine whether they get their news from a television channel. About four pupils’ hands go up. She then asks whether they got their news on social media, on TikTok? Nearly every hand went up.

That is not surprising given the changing media landscape and the prevalence of smartphones. But if young people have the tools to access the internet, do they also have the tools to know what is true and false?

Trust Concerns

According to a new report by the Commission into Countering Online Conspiracies in Schools, as pupils come across misinformation online they are beginning to have less and less trust in established figures and institutions. 27 percent of 11-12-year-olds have complete trust in their teachers. That drops to 17 per cent among 17-18-year-olds.

27% of 11-12-year-olds have complete trust in their teachers. That drops to 17% among 17 to 18-year-olds.

I spoke to a year nine student, Najah, and asked whether she trusted mainstream media. “I don’t know to be fair. Personally, I wouldn’t trust anyone fully. I would look into whatever they say.” What about your teachers, do you trust them? She gave a fairly uncommitted, “I mean, yeah. They got the job for a reason. They must be trust-worthy.”

In a world of textbooks, teachers and TikToks, young people can feel overwhelmed. Najah said it reminds her of the book, 1984, by George Orwell: “You’re just in a world that is confused.”

The report, which surveyed 500 teachers, 2,000 parents and 2,300 young people, found that 62 per cent of secondary school pupils had seen content online and not known if it was true or false. 36 per cent had changed their mind about a mainstream news story based on something they’d seen on the internet. And 35 per cent do not trust the government at all. In fact, they have more faith in online influencers than established institutions.

Conspiracy theories

Some of the conspiracies that young people are learning about can seem quite harmless: the moon landings being faked or the Earth being flat. But they’re also reading about Covid-19 being used as a bio-weapon, about vaccines causing autism, and Holocaust denial. The report highlighted how teachers are being questioned in class and how the words of controversial British-American influencer Andrew Tate are making it into essays.

“Young people are naturally curious and we need to encourage that,” said Sara Sinaguglia, the assistant vice-principal at Oak Academy.

“I think some of the ideas that are coming to school are definitely being driven by online content and those would be ideas with undertones of racism and misogyny that we’re seeing become more prevalent over time.” – Sara Sinaguglia

She told me that her biggest concern was this leading to the “community fracturing, with young people sharing ideas with their peers that can be upsetting and offensive.”

Sinaguglia said that this issue had to be addressed now, and students feel the same. Najah’s classmate, Filip, said: “We’re going to be the leading generation at some point so I think it’s important we know how to distinguish fake news and opinion.”

Support for teachers

The report recommends that teachers need to be properly supported to be able to educate and confront misinformation in the classroom, and that to combat the onslaught of fake news in secondary school – when students are more likely to have smartphones – education has to begin in primary school.

Amy Braier, the co-author of the report, said there are “ways to embed this kind of content in the existing curriculum, whether that’s media literacy being part of English language, or citizenship, or history, and really being taught to engage with this content like any other text.”

Read more:

What can be done to combat rising misinformation on X?

Ofsted reforms will bring ‘more misery’ to schools, union says