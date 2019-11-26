How climate change is impacting the UK’s most significant wildlife reserves

It makes for bleak reading, but the U.N. says drastic action is the only way to avoid the worst effects of climate change: the world, it says, has procrastinated too long.

Global emissions have risen by 1.5% per year in the last decade, which could mean a temperature rise of 3.2 celsius by the end of this century.

Richer countries, says the report, have failed to cut emissions quickly enough.

And nations must increase their carbon-cutting ambitions five fold if the world is to meet current pledged targets

Here, the impact of climate change is raising concerns at one of the UK’s most significant wildlife reserves.

The Farne Islands off the Northumberland coast, are a major colony for seabirds and grey seals. But dramatic population changes in recent years have led to calls for more action.