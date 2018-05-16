How Channel 4 News has shone a light on the issue of immigration and deportation over the last decade

Immigration, and our attitude to it, has rarely been out of the headlines, as these revelatory Channel 4 News reports by Simon Israel from the last decade show.
The Windrush scandal shows how the issue of immigration, and the threat of deportation, has the potential to send shockwaves throughout the UK and topple cabinet ministers.
It played a big part in the EU referendum campaign, as freedom of movement came under scrutiny. But immigration, and our attitude to it, has rarely been out of the headlines, as senior home affairs correspondent Simon Israel’s revelatory reporting from the last decade shows.
A sharp drop in EU immigration has been revealed in net migration figures published today. We have spoken to one couple who have just been told they have to leave after a decade caring for the UK’s elderly.
The Home Office says it will not support legislation which would make it easier for refugee families to be reunited in the UK.
“You have ignored the service I have done for this country, and the risks I have taken”. Those were the words of a former British army Afghan interpreter who’s seeking asylum in the UK.
“The government are letting down a lot of kids,” Lord Dubs said today, after campaigners lost a legal challenge against the number of unaccompanied child refugees accepted by the UK under the so-called Dubs amendment.
Immigration officers say they have smashed one of Europe’s most extensive human smuggling networks. A co-ordinated series of raids has led to 11 arrests in the UK and a further 15 in Bulgaria and Belgium.
The Home Secretary’s efforts to detain hundreds of survivors of torture has been declared unlawful. A High Court judge has ruled that many were wrongly locked up in immigration centres because the policy brought in last year ignored the correct legal interpretation of torture.
All refugees who apply to live in Britain permanently after five years here will have to undergo an official review to decide whether it is now safe for them to return home.
9 Feb 2017
“We cannot withdraw from our long and proud history of helping the most vulnerable.” The words of the Archbishop of Canterbury today on the escalating row over the decision to stop bringing in lone child refugees under the so-called Dubs Amendment.
Exclusive: The UK’s biggest sham marriage trial has collapsed with the judge accusing UKBA officers of deliberately concealing evidence and lying under oath.
A “boys’ club” culture, sexual bullying in schools and austerity endangering women’s protection are findings of the UN’s special rapporteur on women and violence. Now she’s been barred from Yarl’s Wood.
“It’s been a long hard struggle with a system that puts a price on family life.” A British woman is reunited with her Syrian husband, but restrictive family migration rules still separate others.
A British woman whose Syrian husband is desperate to join her in the UK says new family migration rules are keeping them apart and putting his life at risk.
In a ruling which could affect thousands of refugees, the court of appeal quashes the convictions of five asylum seekers said to have used false passports to travel to the UK.
As a senior judge rules those who have been convicted of crimes after being trafficked into the UK are victims, not criminals, Channel 4 News meets one boy forced to work on a cannabis farm in Harrow.
Palestinian activist Sheikh Raed Salah wins an appeal against deportation from the UK, but a Jewish group has reacted with disappointment at the decision.
As four child trafficking victims are awarded damages after police failed to investigate their complaints, one claimant tells Channel 4 News she wants to hunt down traffickers and free other victims.
Exclusive: A woman deported from Britain to be raped and tortured in Moldova has won damages from the Home Office but the project that took her in has had its funding withdrawn, Channel 4 News learns.
The Home Office has launched an inquiry into the conduct of immigration officers who tried to deport a Sudanese mother and her daughters in direct contravention of a ministerial order. One of the children has told Channel Four News that she was threatened with injury if she did not board the plane.