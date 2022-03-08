‘How can I go? Where can I go?’: Life under Russian occupation on International Women’s Day

The Black Sea port of Kherson is one of Russia’s vital strategic gains in this conflict.

Occupying troops have been in control since last week – though thousands of Ukrainians came out onto the streets to protest over the weekend.

But Russian occupation has not brought respite for civilians, who complain they are trapped in the city and that water and food supplies have been cut off.

We spoke to one mother, stuck there with her children about the reality of life under occupation on this International Women’s Day.

Warning: this report contains distressing images.