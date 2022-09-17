How Britain has changed during the Queen’s reign

The death of the Queen has marked the end of an era in British history that lasted 70 long years.

When Her Majesty came to the throne the nation was still recovering from war, the empire was partly intact, and the Windrush generation was still making its way across the Atlantic.

We live in a very different country today – but did the Queen play a part in that slow march of modernisation – or was she a symbol of tradition that survived despite all the changes in the world over the past seven decades.