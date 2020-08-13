How BAME youth are treated in the criminal justice system

Yesterday, we revealed how young people from a Black and minority ethnic background are unfairly treated throughout the criminal justice system – more likely to be stopped and searched, to be arrested, to end up in custody.

Tonight, we have been out with police officers at the other end of that system – who patrol some of the most dangerous streets in the country – and who face growing hostility from local communities.

The Violence Suppression Unit was set up this year to help local forces combat the worrying rise in knife crime and gang violence across the capital.

In his second report – Symeon Brown has been out with its officers tasked with disrupting crime in south London.