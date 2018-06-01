How Airbnb rentals are affecting Isle of Skye

Its rugged landscapes have provided the backdrop to many a Hollywood blockbuster, but as the worldwide fame of the Hebridean island of Skye continues to rise, it risks joining the likes of Venice, Barcelona and Amsterdam as a tourist hotspot in danger of being overrun. Now new figures show the scale of private houses and rooms being rented out to visitors through apps and websites such as Airbnb, but the limited number of homes on this most idyllic of holiday destinations means islanders are at risk of being squeezed out.