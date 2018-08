It seems impossibly idyllic: waking up to the noise of birdsong with waves lapping against your houseboat. More than 15,000┬ápeople across the country agree – and they’ve chosen that way of life. But houseboat owners are now asking for the same rights as tenants who live in a house. We’ve been speaking to people living on boats on the Medway and in Chelsea – who have been evicted from their moorings.