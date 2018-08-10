House of Fraser bought by Sports Direct for £90m

First thing this morning – things looked bleak for House of Fraser. The ailing department store chain had gone into administration. But barely an hour later – there was a new £90 million deal to keep it in business – from the Sports Direct tycoon Mike Ashley. 16,000 staff have been told their jobs will be transferred over – but unions said they were entering “a period of great uncertainty and worry” over issues like conditions, pay and pensions. So what will this mean for House of Fraser staff – and shoppers?

Jessica Savage reports.