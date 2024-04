If you’ve watched the Netflix hit ‘House of Cards’ – you’ll certainly know the music. The composer behind it is Jeff Beal.

While it was the Washington political drama that brought him global attention, he’s also written an eclectic mix of orchestral, choral and chamber music.

His latest album ‘New York Etudes’ is different again.

He came to the studio yesterday to talk to us about that, his views on Artificial Intelligence – and how he is continuing to work while coping with Multiple Sclerosis.