For sectors like hospitality that have just about been clinging on – battered by social distancing requirements and the absence of office workers – there is now the added burden of a 10pm curfew in England, Scotland and Wales, and no prospect of an end in sight.

With news today that thousands more jobs are at risk, industry leaders are calling for extra targeted Government support, especially as the furlough scheme comes to an end. They say it has never been more urgent to help them survive.