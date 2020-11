Could there be the light at the end of the tunnel?

Scientists working on a new vaccine for coronavirus say they have a candidate that is 90% effective. And, crucially, there are no serious side effects.

The news comes as the number of cases worldwide hit a record 50 million, with the US becoming the first country to report more than 100,000 daily cases.

If licensed quickly, the first doses of the vaccine could be administered by the end of the year.