Nearly 30,000 visas have been granted allowing Ukranians to join family members already in the UK.

But only 3% of people applying for spare rooms under the much-publicised Homes for Ukraine scheme have actually arrived here.

One woman who has found a room is Svitlana Prystupa. She fled Kharkiv, spent weeks travelling and ended up in a south London home, thanks to a chance online encounter, courtesy of a video game.