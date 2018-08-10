Homeless Britain: Another death on the streets

133 homeless people have died in the UK since October 2017 according to figures gathered by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism. One of them was Jayne Simpson. This programme met her in Stafford in December: when a local charity was trying to help rough sleepers through the harsh winter. Despite their best efforts, she was found dead in a doorway in the town centre last month. Her family and outreach workers hope her death will prompt people to think about practical ways they can help.